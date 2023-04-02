Library of American Broadcasting Prepares For NAB

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is inviting all broadcasters to the NAB Show’s Welcome Session on April 17. The LABF will be presenting its second annual Insight Award.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1969 to preserve the history of broadcasting in the United States. The foundation maintains a large collection of materials, including radio and television programs, commercials, photographs, scripts, and other documents related to the history of broadcasting.

This year the LABF is recognizing longrunning news program 60 Minutes, which has enjoyed television, radio, and podcast versions over its 55 year tenure.

Its collection is available to researchers, scholars, and the general public through its website and archives located at the University of Maryland. The foundation also sponsors events and programs to promote the study and understanding of American broadcasting history.