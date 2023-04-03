Bigger Ad Spend Ends A Complicated Q1

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Media Monitors

As 2023’s second quarter begins, Media Monitors has released radio’s national advertising data for the week ending April 2. Upside remains on top with another massive bump in spot plays – 68,407. This is a 55% increase for the money-saving app in the past two weeks.

Numbers were up in every other top-five position as well. Indeed hopped from fifth place to second, with 68% growth in one week. They finished at 54,566 units. Progressive dropped another position for the second week in a row, making them third despite increasing their plays to 51,589. ZipRecruiter holds at number four with 42,403, and Babbel rounds out the top spenders with 36,871.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here