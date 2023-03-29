The Website/Podcast Connection

PodBean is partnering with podcast marketing AI, Capsho to share an educational event for podcasters that offers insights and resources to help build and maintain a podcast audience through a podcast website. “Mastering Your Podcast Website: Best Practices and SEO Tips” , is a free online event April 3.

The event will feature PodBean’s Director of Customer Success John Kiernan, and Deirdre Tshien, CEO of Capsho and Capsho CEO, Deirdre Tsien in conversation with PodBean’s Head of Events, Norma Jean Belenky. They will outline how to create a strategy for your podcast website to optimize how people find your podcast, the importance of inbound and outbound links, the best way to create SEO optimized text and more.

You can register Here.