Fight Promotion Podcast

Sports streaming service DAZN is using Acast to promote an upcoming boxing bout featuring Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin. Eddie Hearn – CEO of Matchroom Sport and long-term AJ promoter – will guest on the “Peter Crouch Podcast”, along with a cameo from AJ himself.

“This is the first time DAZN will be using branded content in podcasting to attract viewers, and I’m confident there’s no better fit,” said Emma Foord-Williams, Key Account Director for Acast. ” Branded episodes allow listeners to become truly immersed in a campaign, and the combination of Eddie and Crouchy has the potential to be very entertaining and a great preview for the fight.”

The DAZN episode of the Peter Crouch Podcast drops on the 30th. The fight is set for April 1st.