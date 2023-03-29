Beyond Usual Self Help Answers

“Seeking” leaves almost no topic off limits in the discussion of how people can help themselves. The podcast delves into questions about happiness, gratitude, death and even psychedelics.

“We all have questions that keep us up at night. The self-help industry tells us they have answers to those questions. As a public health researcher turned journalist, I’m not so sure. Green juice and journal keeping are great aids, but they don’t offer answers,” said Katherine Rowland, host of ‘Seeking’. “I set out to talk to people who have gone to radical lengths to find answers to our deepest and most discomfiting questions. We’re diving deep into the portal of psychedelics and plant medicine. I meet the people behind the psychedelic renaissance.”

The weekly podcast premiers April 3rd.