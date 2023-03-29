SiriusXM Ready For MLB Opening Day

With Major League Baseball’s Opening Day here, SiriusXM has announced its audio coverage plans to start the 2023 season. SiriusXM subscribers will get access to live play-by-play of every game on 30 team-dedicated channels, plus 24/7 news, talk, and analysis on the MLB Network Radio channel.

Live coverage starts Thursday at 10a ET as the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves. Former general managers Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips will host. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman will record a live episode of their podcast Baseball Bar-B-Cast from the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards on April 8.

MLB Network Radio will also re-air Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo, every weekday afternoon, in addition to simulcasting MLB Network television programming.