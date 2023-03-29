Kaytie Kelly Promoted To Digital Director

Wisconsin-based Woodward Radio Group’s new Digital Department has its new Director. WRG has promoted Kaytie Kelly to lead all six radio brands (WAPL, WHBY, WSCO, WKSZ, WZOR, and WFZZ) starting April 3. The position supervises digital content creation and digital advertising solutions.

“This position has been a long time coming for us here at WRG”, states Kelly Radandt, WRG General Manager. “Our audiences are consuming our brands in many different ways now. I have no doubt that Kaytie will be exceptional in this role!”

“I’m excited to work with our talented team to build the digital arm of Woodward,” said Kaytie. “There are so many incredible opportunities that lie ahead and I can’t wait to get started!”