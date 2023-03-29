The Story Of The NY Philharmonic

Jamie Bernstein, daughter of the iconic NY Philharmonic Music Director Leonard Bernstein, is the host of “The NY Phil Story: Made in New York”. Bernstein, an accomplished film maker and author, in partnership with WQXR; goes behind the scenes for stories about the world-renown orchestra.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting this podcast,” said Jamie Bernstein. “My siblings and I were kids while our dad was the NY Phil’s conductor, so the orchestra has always felt like extended family to us. It feels so right to be telling their story to the world, especially since the Phil’s commitment to embracing and serving the community resonates so perfectly with my father’s own lifelong efforts to make the world a better place through the sharing of music.”

“The NY Phil Story: Made in New York tells the story of our nation’s oldest orchestra and its iconic place in the history of our city, our country, and the world of music,” said Ed Yim, Chief Content Officer, WQXR. “But more than that, this is a portrait of the role cultural institutions can play during times of grief, change, and challenge, and their ability to forge community.”

“At the dawn of this new era for the New York Philharmonic, it is revealing to look back at our storied history,” said Gary Ginstling, Executive Director, New York Philharmonic. “The NY Phil Story: Made in New York does just that, with a focus on the presence NY Phil has had throughout the life of New York City and the nation.”

The five-part series debuts April 5th, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.