Filling Podcast Ad Inventory

Interchangeable Ad Slots are being rolled out across the Acast platform. The ad delivery system has been operating on a trial basis and Acast says it has increased its capacity by more than 10 percent.

“We’re continually exploring product enhancements to increase the value proposition of our marketplace to advertisers and, in turn, earnings potential for our podcast creators,” said Ross Adams, Acast CEO. “Interchangeable Ad Slots allow us to pursue our mission of building the most valuable podcasting marketplace in a scalable, automated way.”

Interchangeable Ad Slots allow Acast to automatically detect if a sponsor read slot has not been sold on a show, and instantly override the setting to deliver an ad in its place instead. Acast says this increases the inventory available to advertisers and ensures fewer ad slots go unsold.