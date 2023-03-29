Creativity And Passion Podcast

“Design Tangents” is a new podcast featuring accomplished creative minds talking abut creativity and passion. The podcast is a collaboration between Cool Hunting media platform and podcast network and production company Surround.

The podcast is hosted by Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin, founders of Cool Huntings. It features artists, designers, musicians and tech pioneers talking about inspiration and the creative process.

“Design Tangents is an opportunity for us to share the conversations we regularly have with creators. Our discussions often take twists and turns, and that’s where we discover new ideas and unique perspectives,” said Orensten. “It is an analysis, a process, and a journey. It’s a way of thinking and feeling, and it applies to almost everything the brilliant people we have the opportunity to speak with touch in their personal and work process,” added Rubin.

The podcast is available now and will feature eight episodes in its first season.