Talkhouse Adds How Long Gone

“How Long Gone” created in 2020, has been an independent operation for almost 500 episodes. The podcast is hosted by Chris Black and Jason Stewart and is an unscripted program that offers color commentary on all things culture, fashion and fitness.

“We’re major fans of what Chris and Jason are doing,” said Ian Wheeler, Founder of Talkhouse Creative Studio. “We’re excited to bring their particular brand of sophistication and nuance to even more fans and, importantly, more sexy as hell brands. We couldn’t be more honored to work/build together.”

Talkhouse Podcast Network will now handle the series’ distribution, ad sales, marketing and podcast-relevant partnerships.