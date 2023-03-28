SiriusXM Lineup Set For Masters Week

SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, announced its broadcast lineup for Masters Week on Tuesday. The special content will run April 1-9 on SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio channel.

Live Tournament coverage will air at 2p every day Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 9. Mike Tirico returns for lead play-by-play with former Masters competitors Rocco Mediate and Steve Melnyk.

Extra coverage includes the Masters Par 3 Contest, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Jack and Jackie – an extended conversation with six-time Masters Champion Jack Nicklaus and his son, Jackie, who was Jack’s caddy when he won the 1986 Tournament.

“We are honored and excited to again deliver our subscribers comprehensive coverage of one of the best weeks in all of sports,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Our excellent broadcast team will bring listeners inside the ropes from the first tee shot on Thursday through the final putt on Sunday. Throughout the week we’ll celebrate the great history and traditions of the Masters, and fans will get great insight into today’s competitors, as well as the legendary players from Masters past.”