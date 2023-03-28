Cox Tulsa Marks New Market Manager

Cox Media Group Tulsa has a new Market Manager. Effective April 10, Mark Shecterle will oversee all of CMG’s radio stations in the market, including K95.5 Tulsa (KWEN), 102.3 KRMG, Mix 96.5 Tulsa (KRAV), and 103.3 The Eagle (KJSR).

Shecterle comes to Cox Tulsa from NRG Media in Omaha, NE where he was Market Manager. He has also been Director of Sales with Westwood One, General Sales Manager of Radio One, then Vice President of Sales for United States Traffic Network over his 35-year career.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a talented and experienced individual to our team. Mark is an impactful leader who has a strong track record of building and developing great teams, serving the community, and delivering results,” said Rob Babin, EVP, CMG Radio. “His background and experience make him a perfect match for CMG Tulsa’s high-performing team.”

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to join CMG, work with the very talented team in Tulsa, and continue the legacy of success for these powerful brands,” Mark said.