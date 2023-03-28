Here’s Your Annual April 1 Reminder

Vaseline on the doorknobs to the sales bathrooms? A little blasé, but fine. Saying the station has been taken hostage? Big fat FCC fine. With April Fools Day on a Saturday, it might be time to check in on the weekend talent and make sure they’re up on FCC rules and regulations.

Broadcast attorney David Oxenford put out his updated yearly reminder that the FCC doesn’t look kindly on “crime or catastophe” hoaxes. Plus it’s best not to stage anything like that for fear of alienating your audience, given the latest news Like your mother always told you: have fun, just don’t break the law. Read David’s full blog here.