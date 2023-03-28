Charlotte’s ‘Grown Man Radio’ Bumps To Online Station

More than a year after exiting, Beasley Charlotte, comedian and air talent Tone-X is taking his Grown Man Show online. Tone-X is joining RAW 704 Media to bring his mix of news, entertainment, and comic relief to a live studio audience every Saturday. Tone-X previously did afternoons on V101.9 (WBAV) for four years.

“Tone-X has been the voice of the people in the metro Charlotte area for many years and we’re excited to be the platform bringing the ‘Million Dollar Voice’ back to the people,” says RAW 704 Media CEO Nathaniel Jones.