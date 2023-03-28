New Host Radio Atlantic Podcast

Hanna Rosin, a former Atlantic writer, is the new host for the “Radio Atlantic” podcast. Rosin was a co-host of NPR’s “Invisibilia” and most recently the editorial director for audio at New York magazine.

“Hanna is one of the most gifted journalists I’ve ever met,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief. “She was an immensely successful feature writer for us, and so it was distressing when she left The Atlantic. Of course, she succeeded wildly in podcasting, and it’s a great joy to welcome her back home to The Atlantic, where she will contribute greatly not only to our ambitious audio strategy, but to all of our journalism.”

“A good episode is one that gives you new insight, or a new way of thinking about a critical issue at exactly the moment when you, the listener, are looking for that guidance,” said Rosin.

“Radio Atlantic” will resume weekly programs in late May.