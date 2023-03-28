Peer Into Marketron’s Updated ROI Crystal Ball

For account executives and market managers that want to see what the future of sales holds, Marketron has updated its ROI Calculator tool. The calculator is free to use at Marketron’s site.

The forecaster lets users plug in 2022 revenue numbers and predict growth or decline for radio over-the-air, third-party digital advertising, and just-added local OTA TV by year for 2023, 2024, and 2025. Marketron is pulling data from BIA Advisory Services, the Borrell-RAB digital benchmarking report for radio, eMarketer, and Pew Research.

The product also allows users to benchmark their digital ad revenue against small-, mid- and large-size markets. New for 2023, the calculator has added benchmark numbers for third-party digital by organization size.