WFGR Afternoon Host Hanging Up Headphones

Townsquare Media drive time personality Scott Winters announced his decision to retire from the air on his personal blog on Wednesday. Winters has been handling afternoons at 98.7 WFGR in Grand Rapids. He’s spent more than three decades broadcasting in the area, getting his start at WKLQ.

Winters speaks openly about a medical incident last summer that led to an exhaustion diagnosis stemming from his on-air work and two other jobs. “Since that time I have been keeping an eye on my options and trying to figure out just what my new course in life was going to be. I turn the big 6-0 at the end of the month, and it was definitely time for a chance. I need to work one 40 hour a week job that included benefits — instead of all the jobs I was working,” said Winters.

He says he found that job and quickly accepted. His final WFGR show will be on Friday, March 24.