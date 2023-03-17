A Milestone-Now What?

“Now What?” will celebrate its 100th episode with a special event in New York City. The milestone episode will be taped and streamed live from the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn on April 19.

“In honor of this momentous occasion, I will be joined by one of the smartest, funniest, most engaging and important activists and writers in our midst. Her name is V (formerly Eve Ensler) and she will be on stage with me talking about her new best-selling book Reckoning and the 25th anniversary of V-Day,” said Carole Zimmer, Host.

V-Day is the global movement to end violence against women, gender expansive people, girls and the planet. “Now What?” features conversations with extraordinary people about their lives and how they navigate all the bumps in the road.