Podcast Global Summit Planned

Sonoro and The Podcast Academy are teaming up to host the first-ever Podcast Academy Global Summit in Mexico City on June 15th & 16th. According to TPA this is a big effort to expand podcasting to capture the global multicultural and multilingual audience.

Over the course of a two-day summit participants will have the opportunity to attend Q&As, breakout sessions, and mixers focused on the creative and business sides of podcasting. The summit will be led by executives from each company.

“The Podcast Academy is a growing community of podcasters who work in many different capacities and in many different places,” said Michele Cobb, Executive Director of TPA. “With nearly 20% of our membership based outside of the US we are excited to participate in this event that encourages networking and building relationships.”

“With 2 out of 3 podcast listeners now living outside the United States, we believe it is crucial to support creators around the world as they break new ground in audio,” said Sonoro Co-Founder, Camila Victoriano. “To celebrate the growth of global podcasting, we are excited to kick off this inaugural summit with The Podcast Academy to uplift this next generation of audio storytellers.”

Sonoro and The Podcast Academy are also set to launch The Podcast Academy Global Advisory Board. The board is an informal group made up of industry veterans that will promote the expansion of the international podcasting community through events, fellowships, and more.