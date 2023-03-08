Ripa Readies Podcast

“Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” will feature conversations between Ripa and a celebrity guest, where they will take a deep dive into a variety of topics. Ripa promises each episode will be unfiltered and uncensored as the host and guests tackle important issues and share stories on navigating some of life’s biggest curveballs.

An initial slate of guests includes Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Carol Burnett, Edie Falco, Holly Robinson Peete, Jimmy Kimmel, Joel McHale, Kal Penn, Mark Consuelos, Matthew McConaughey, Nia Long, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

A trailer is up now, and new episodes will be available starting March 22 and drop every Wednesday.