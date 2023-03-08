PodBean is offering free hosting and access to unlimited podcast channels, bandwidth and storage. It’s all part of an invitation only program for those meeting certain criteria within the PodBean community.

“As a leader in the space, we understand the future of podcast advertising and the needs of our creators,” said David Xu, PodBean CEO. “With this new program, not only will PodBean promote your podcast to thousands of advertisers and provide you with demographic analytic data, but we are also offering access to our customer success team and regular free training on podcast creation and promotion. This program is a game changer for creators and will elevate their podcasts to the next level.”

The PodBean VIP program is for large volume podcasts meeting marketable content criteria; podcasts with a minimum of 10,000 downloads per month, and content that complies with PodBean’s Acceptable Use Policy. To become a member, the podcast must commit to staying on the PodBean platform and opt into the Programmatic Ads programs.

More information and registration for VIP PodBean can be found Here.