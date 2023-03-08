Foundation Raises $300,000

Over 200 broadcast executives gathered at the Plaza Hotel in New York City Monday night to honor FOX TV CEO Jack Abernethy with the 2023 Golden Mike Award, and former FCC Chairman Richard Wiley with the 2023 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

The annual gala is a fundraiser for the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need. Over $300,000 was raised at the event.

Pictured here: Beasley Media CFO Marie Tedesco, Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley, Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti, Heidi Raphael (Beasley), Syndicated host Angela Yee and Heather Cohen from The Weiss Agency.