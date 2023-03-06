NYU Podcasting Business Course

Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein will teach a new course at New York University called The Business of Podcasting. He will be an adjunct professor at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development.

“I am honored to join the faculty at NYU Steinhardt School and bring the first full semester college-level podcast course that focuses on the podcasting business to our students,” said Goldstein. “The mission is to stay on top of the fast-changing podcast space, and being in New York, we will introduce students to some of the top names in the field.”

“NYU offers many courses in audio journalism, linear storytelling and sound design, but none on the actual business of podcasting, which drives over a billion dollars in revenue,” said Larry Miller, Clinical Professor and Director, Music Business Program NYU Steinhardt. “By exposing our students to the structure of the podcasting segment and giving them a framework for show development, this exciting new course will help prepare the next generation of podcasting professionals.”

The course is believed to be the only accredited college course focused on the business side of podcasting in the country.