Harriot Hits 100

“TheGrio Daily Michael Harriot” will celebrate 100 episodes on the Black Podcast Network March 17th. In the special episode, Harriot will discuss the significance of the milestone and racism in America.

According to Harriot, the program will give kudos to his mother and what she told him when he was a child. Launched in 2022, Harriot uses the program as a platform for wit, cultural commentary, mixes humor and historical context.

Future programs include, “White People Don’t Care” debuting on March 20th, “Why Are You So Obsessed With Race” premiering on March 22nd, “Why Don’t You Go Back To Africa” dropping on March 24th and “Not All White People” debuting on March 27th.