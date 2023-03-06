A New Director At Libsyn

Libsyn has appointed Meredith Krantz as Director of Brand Partnerships. Krantz joins Liberated Syndication from Cumulus Podcast Network where she was VP of Digital Partnership.

“With a diverse growing listenership, podcast advertising remains a bright spot – especially as more advertisers look to take advantage of new programmatic capabilities,” said Chris Bowlby, Head of Brand Partnerships at Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast. “Meredith brings an impressive audio and digital media background and a passion for podcasts, and we’re thrilled to have her join our team to build and strengthen relationships with East Coast brands and agencies as we scale our next phase of advertising growth.”

“Libsyn has built a trusted reputation as the industry pioneer with high profile exclusive shows, highly sought after podcast advertising inventory and innovative ad tools, said Krantz. “I look forward to educating more brands on Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast differentiated strategy and the untapped opportunity with podcast advertising to drive more value to achieve measurable outcomes.”

Krantz will be responsible for driving brand partnerships and sales of direct, programmatic, and integrated podcast-first campaigns for Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast.