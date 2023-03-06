MLB Broadcaster Dave Wills Passes

Dave Wills, team radio announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays, has died. Wills spent 18 years in the broadcast booth as the radio voice of the MLB team.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” said Stuart Sternberg, Tampa Bay Rays Owner. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wills, who also spent 11 seasons broadcasting Chicago White Sox games, was 58.