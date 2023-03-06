New PD For KKFR-FM

Jonathan Steele is the new Program Director for KKFR-FM, Power 98.3/96.1 in Phoenix, AZ. Steele joins the Desert Valley Media Group CHR station from American Media’s cluster in Albuquerque, NM where he was Operations Director.

“Being able to lead this iconic and heritage brand is the exact kind of opportunity for why I got into this business,” said Steele. “POWER is one of the most respected radio stations in the country and I can’t wait to take it to the next level! I’m excited to work with the excellent group of individuals at Desert Valley Media who I believe match the passion and vision that I have.”

“Jonathan’s drive, energy and vision will lead POWER 98.3 / 96.1 to new heights,” said Jeff Trumper, President/CEO. “Jonathan has a great deal of respect and admiration for POWER’s iconic brand and heritage and is excited to begin his new journey here at DVMG.”

Steele’s resume also includes working for Beasley Broadcasting in Detroit and Martz Communications in Pittsburgh.