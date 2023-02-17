Nashville Welcomes Rickey Smiley

The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is joining Urban AC 102.1 The Ville/Nashville (WPRT-HD2) February 21. The station is the creation of Nashville Music producer Shannon Sanders and Cromwell Media owner Bud Walters.

“The addition of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show amplifies 102.1 The Ville as a full entertainment station,” said Dennis Gwiazdon, Cromwell Media’s VP/Market Manager. “Rickey’s humor and perspective on life will add an element of fun to kickstart every morning before the Ville launches into its music groove throughout the rest of the day.”

“I am honored to join The Ville and wake up listeners in Nashville on 102.1,” said Smiley. “Our show will feature trending topics, God, signature comedic sketches, listener engagement and information on various topics from the growth of our HBCUs, self-improvement, business tips and daily advice. Music City: get ready!”