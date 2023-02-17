Mike O’Malley Novelist

Country Radio Consultant Mike O’Malley is debuting his ‘writing chops’ in his first novel “Last But Not Fleeced”. The paranormal mystery is set in Atlantic City, NJ in 1972 and features a full-time psychic and amateur sleuth.

“I’ve always loved over-the-top humor, and there’s plenty of it in Last But Not Fleeced, said O’Malley. “It’s a fun romp at the Jersey Shore in a time before cellphones, personal computers, and the internet.”

The print and eBook will release on Amazon on March 3, 2023, the 166th anniversary of Atlantic City’s incorporation.

Based in West Palm Beach, O’Malley is a current consulting partner of Albright & O’Malley & Brenner. He has been consulting country radio since 1992.