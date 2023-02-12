Game Postponed After Radio Announcer Dies

The Saturday men’s basketball game between Tulane and East Carolina universities was postponed after ECU’s longtime radio announcer Jeff Charles died Friday while with the team in New Orleans.

Charles was the broadcast voice of East Carolina athletics for more than 30 years. He was 70 years old. WNCT-TV described Charles’ death as a “medical incident” that required attention from ECU trainers and then EMS personnel.

Charles was named North Carolina’s Sportscaster of the Year in both 2000 and 2013 by the National Sports Media Association.