Great Coaches + Sales Managers Are Not $.10 A Dozen

(By Loyd Ford) You see this most visibly in sports franchises. People place a lot of value on high impact coaches and finding those coaches. But it often gets confusing to actually value high impact coaches. You see teams that pay too much for what they get. How does this happen and how can you make sure it doesn’t happen when you need a great coach (market manager, sales manager)?



Traits of a Great Sales or Market Manager

Let’s start our winning journey with these traits (they are excellent for helping you locate great sales leaders as well as other leadership).

They lead by example. These individuals don’t come into your organization sharing what they know and sitting back to watch the team. They move forward into the field and show what they know. They see everything and help each team member consistently.

Just for fun, go back and read this again. Only this time think about this as a list of questions to ask a sales recruit. Where you do think future rockstar sales managers come from? Oh, and wouldn’t it be great to have a new seller on your team with these traits?

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at the branding consulting practice Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help solve programming and sales challenges. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].