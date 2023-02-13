Prospecting for PASSION!

(By Rick Fink) In your media sales career, have you ever uttered the words, “All the good accounts are taken”? While it’s true, most of the “good” accounts are being called on, today. But tomorrow is a different story. There are still plenty of “good prospects” out there. They are simply hiding in the back alleys and tucked away out of sight in the industrial parks. And, there are many new businesses just starting out.

The SBA (Small Business Administration) estimates that there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States. Of those, the greatest majority, 81% or 25.7 million, are termed as non-employer businesses, meaning they have no employees. The other 19% or 6 million have employees. This confirms what the US Chamber of Commerce suggests, which is, there are approximately 60 registered small businesses (with employees) for every 1000 population. Of these 60 registered businesses, we suspect approximately 50 of them are viable prospects that have the ability to advertise on some level. So, in a city or trade area with a population of 60,000 people, there are approximately 3,600 viable prospects!

Of those “viable prospects”, which are the best? And, how do you know what to look for?

If you have been to one of our workshops or seminars, you’ve heard us say that Main Street is shrinking and that the best places to prospect today are in the service and professional business categories. But regardless of the business category, there is one important quality to look for when prospecting. That quality is… an owner who has “PASSION” for their business!

In my managing days, our primary focus was on long-term accounts. Many of those accounts, especially those that evolved into six-figure accounts, had a few things in common. One, they took three to six months to land, and some even longer. Two, many started out spending small and grew from there. But ultimately, these business owners all had that one major thing in common! You guessed it… they ALL had PASSION for their business.

There is no secret to identifying those who have it. You’ll feel the passion once you meet them. They get excited, even “gitty”, when they talk about what their company has to offer. They share more exciting stories, have more love for their employees and customers, are more open to your ideas, and have bigger dreams for their business.

When you’re prospecting, prospect for the business owners who have PASSION. Then have the patience and knowledge to help them get where it is they want to go! All they need is someone like YOU, who has nearly as much passion about their business as they do and knows how to make advertising work.

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected].