New Podcast From A Music Industry Vet

Allison Hagendorf is launching a weekly celebrity-interview podcast. The Allison Hagendorf Show will draw on her experiences and connections from 20 years in the music industry.

“The show is a weekly celebration of the music and the culture that inspires, entertains, and unites all of us,” said Hagendorf. “It’s incredibly meaningful to offer such a unique platform for artists to share their stories and connect with fans on a deeper level.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Allison Hagendorf and bring her unique perspective and expertise on music to audiences everywhere through The Allison Hagendorf Show,” said Stephen Perlstein, SVP of Podcasts at Studio71.

New shows drop on Fridays.