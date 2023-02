Stuck With Damon Young will be returning for its second season on February 16. Culturally relevant headlines and round ups along with listener questions make up the content of the Spotify and Gimlet podcast offering.

In season 2, young will be joined by special guests Kiese Laymon, Roy Wood Jr., Elaine Welteroth, Nikole Hannah-Jones and others. Young and guests explore the uncomfortable, hideous, and hilarious absurdity of human behavior.

Weekly episodes drop Thursday.