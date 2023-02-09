The Real Killer is Back

AYR Media and iHeartPodcasts’ “The Real Killer” is returning for a second season to investigate another questionable conviction. Season two will spotlight the case of Keith LaMar, who has been on Death Row for almost 28 years and is scheduled for execution this November.

Despite a lack of physical evidence and eye witnesses, LaMar was convicted of murdering five men during the notorious prison uprising at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in 1993 (aka the Lucasville Prison Riot).

Host Leah Rothman returns to shed light on this complex case via in-depth interviews with LaMar himself, as well as other key witnesses in an attempt to understand what really happened during the infamous riot.

The first two episodes of the 11-epsiode series premiere next Thursday, February 16 and the trailer dropped yesterday (listen HERE).