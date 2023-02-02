Virtual Jock Signs ‘Life with Lindsay’

New Generation Radio’s VirtualJock.com has signed a distribution agreement with Lindsay Cochrane’s Life with Lindsay, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Lindsay brings an even greater depth to our already strong talent roster,” Jason Kidd, the president and CEO of New Generation Radio, said in a statement. “Offering an established brand with listeners in over 11 different markets nationwide on multiple formats. We are excited to have her with us as we continue to offer the top talent both in radio and podcasting. Contact Dennis Green at Key Networks today!”

“I’m so excited to be on this new journey with my show, Life with Lindsay, with Jason Kidd and Virtual Jock.com,” Cochrane said. “I think Jason’s energy and love for radio will grow the show, along with my unique and relatable content, we will make great radio and expand into your market. So, don’t miss out and contact Jason and Dennis Green about running Life with Lindsay!”

VirtualJock.com is now heard in over 85 markets across the United States, including on stations in Chicago, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.