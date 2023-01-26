Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York

Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday.

“I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”

Diaz joins Audacy from WQHT (97.7 FM, Hot 97) and SiriusXM’s Shade 45 (Channel 45), where he worked as an on-air talent for 17 years. He also previously served as the DJ for Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the airwaves in New York City,” Diaz said in a statement. “I thought I had done it all in radio and was extremely happy shifting into my comedy career, but ever since I heard The Block pop up, I realized how much I missed rocking hip-hop and R&B to the masses. It’s time for Cipha to come back home!”