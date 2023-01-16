Stigall Joins Salem

Salem Media Group announced today that “The Chris Stigall Podcast” has officially joined the Salem Podcast Network. The podcast will continue to release one episode each weekday.

In addition to hosting the podcast, which launched in 2019, Stigall has hosted “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer” on AM 990, The Answer (WNTP) since joining Salem in November of 2019. He previously hosted shows at Audacy’s WPHT/Philadelphia and Cumulus Media’s KCMO/Kansas City, among others. Stigall will continue with his morning duties in Philadelphia and mid-day duties in Kansas City.

“I want to thank the Salem Podcast Network for bringing our podcast into their family of great shows,” Stigall said. “As a radio guy my entire career, I wasn’t sure how the podcast version would be received when we launched. Our advertising partners who invested in the show early as well as the smartest audience in the digital space have helped our young podcast crest four million downloads, and we’re just getting started!”

“Chris Stigall is a special host who has developed a unique relationship with a very loyal audience,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “We saw this when we brought him over to AM 990 The Answer a few years ago, and we know he will have the same reaction from audiences nationwide with his podcast.”