Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder.

WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven by Sexton on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sexton told police he believed he knew the shooter.

The TV station reports that court documents show that Sexton told police he drove to Indianapolis after performing in Portland, Indiana and made plans to meet Berkemeier’s wife, with whom he was having an affair. Sexton, who is also married, referred to Mrs. Berkemeier as his “girlfriend” during an interview with detectives. Documents also show that Sexton met Berkemeier’s wife at a bar then left in separate cars a short time later.

Sexton told police as he was driving a vehicle pulled up on his left and he recognized the driver as Paul Berkemeier, the husband of the woman he was having an affair with. Sexton says Berkemeier raised a gun and shot at his rental vehicle. Sexton’s face was hit with shattered glass.

WTRH reports that court documents show that Berkemeier’s wife corroborated the story, that her husband became angry when he found out she left their home near Shelbyville to meet up with Sexton.

Berkemeier will make his first court appearance tomorrow.