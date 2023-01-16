Podbean Hosting Free Event Tomorrow

Tomorrow Podbean will host “Creating a Podcast Network For Your Niche with The Pharmacy Podcast Network ” with guest Todd Eury, CEO of The Pharmacy Podcast Network. The interview will discuss how The Pharmacy Podcast Network started, best practices and tips for starting your own podcast network, how to build audience trust and hone in on your podcast niche.

“Podbean offers incredible hosting, analytics and monetization tools for podcast networks,” Podbean CEO David Xu explains. “We want podcast networks to know they have a home and the support they need to grow and expand with the industry. With our detailed reporting, programmatic advertising, one dollar CPM and dedicated accounts team we’re excited to showcase how these networks can grow and blossom here at Podbean.”

The Pharmacy Podcast Network started in 2009 and has generated more than 2,000+ episodes publishing 6 to 7 days per week with over 140 K + listeners per month. The PPN was the first podcast to release continuing education for pharmacists in 2019 and was voted ‘Healthcare Podcast of the Year’ in 2022 by the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC).

Creating a Podcast Network For Your Niche with The Pharmacy Podcast Network

Thursday, January 17th, 2023, 6:00 PM Eastern

Online event (Live Streamed on YouTube and Linkedin)

Cost: FREE

Register here