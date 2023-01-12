Motor Racing Network Announces New Radio Partners

The Motor Racing Network is adding new radio stations ahead of a major motorsport event next month.

The new stations joining the Motor Racing Network include WLS (890 AM) in Chicago, KLAA (830 AM) in Los Angeles, WNSP (105.5 FM) in Mobile and WNTA (1330 AM) in Rockford.

The partners join ahead of Motor Racing Network’s coverage of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place on Sunday, February 5 in Los Angeles.

MRN’s broadcast schedule for the two-day event includes practice and qualifying on Saturday, February 4 at 6 p.m Eastern Time, and play-by-play coverage for all four heat races, two last-chance qualifying races and the 150-lap main event on Sunday, February 5th. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Two weeks later, MRN will cover the 65th running of the Dayton 500.

For more information, contact Bob Quick, the director of radio partnerships, at 704-262-6712 or by e-mail at [email protected].