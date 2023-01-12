Steve Kaufman Joins TM Studios

TM Studios announced on Wednesday that sales veteran Steve Kaufman has been hired to work in affiliate sales. Kaufman will work alongside Chris Stevens and pitch the TM product catalogue to stations across North America.

Greg Clancy, Co-Owner of TM Studios said, “We’ve been so fortunate to have a seasoned professional in Chris representing us for many years. His knowledge of our business is unparalleled. As TM continues to grow, adding Steve to the team gives us the ability to serve even more clients, as they strive to make their stations sound better and more memorable.”

Kaufman added, “I’m very excited to join the amazing team at TM. They’ve been incredibly welcoming, and I just want to play a part in their continued success. Thank you all for making this transition super easy!’