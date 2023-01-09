WGH Flips to Fox Sports

Max Media’s WGH (1310 AM, 100.9 FM) has flipped its format from business news to Fox Sports.

The station is one of two sports radio broadcasters operated by Max Media in the market, including WVSP (94.1 FM), an ESPN Radio affiliate. Dina Franza will serve as the station’s brand manager.

“Max Media is proud to bring the two biggest brands in sports broadcasting together with the addition of Fox SPorts Radio to the existing powerhouse ESPN Radio 94.1,” Keith Barton, the vice president and general manager at Max Media, said in a statement.

The station’s lineup includes The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd and The Doug Gottlieb Show.

WGH’s prior format, Money Talk, will continue on the HD2 station of WVSP.