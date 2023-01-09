Schwalb Named News Director at WBBM Chicago

Audacy has hired Craig Schwalb as Brand Manager and News Director for WBBM Newsradio in Chicago. Schwalb succeeds longtime station veteran Ron Gleason, who recently announced his retirement.

Schwalb’s programming management career includes stops at WTOP-FM in Washington D.C., WABC and now Audacy sister station WNEW in New York, WKRK-FM in Detroit, WPRO in Providence, WRBZ-AM in Raleigh and SiriusXM.

“When Ron Gleason announced his retirement last summer, we knew we had a major challenge in replacing him, since Ron has been the driving force behind WBBM for nearly two decades,” said Greg Solk, Vice President of Programming and Operations, Audacy Chicago. “We believe we have struck gold in tapping Craig Schwalb as WBBM’s new Brand Manager. Craig’s vast experience in news and spoken word formats, most recently running content and operations at WTOP in Washington, gives him the ideal skill set to lead this brand and drive innovation and growth for Chicago’s most trusted news voice.”

“The chance to lead WBBM is an incredible opportunity that doesn’t come around often,” said Schwalb. “It brings me back to my home state and to a city that I adore, while working with the team behind one of the nation’s elite news radio brands. Thank you to Jeff Sottolano, Rachel Williamson, Greg Solk and Bill Smee for their support in allowing me the honor of leading this great station.”

