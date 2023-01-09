KQMV Seattle Extends ‘Brooke & Jeffrey’ Contract

Hubbard’s hit music station KQMV (92.5 FM, Movin 92.5) in Seattle will offer the Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning show for at least four more years.

“This is great news in so many ways,” Cat Thomas, the brand and content director at KQMV, said in a statement. “I’m Brooke & Jeffrey’s biggest fan, and I look forward to working and having fun with them for many years to come.”

“This is such a talented and special group,” Trip Reeb, the market manager at Hubbard, said. “We are thrilled they are committed to us for the future. It is bright indeed.”

“In all my years of radio, I’ve never been as energized and excited about the future as I am now,” Brooke Fox said in a statement. “And how could I not be? We’ve got a company who believes in talent, who trusts in our vision, the most talented morning team I’ve ever worked with, and an all-star leadership team. This is truly an unstoppable combination. The next 4 years are going to be the most special of my career, and it is not lost on me that they are happening in a time when laughter and levity is needed most in this world.”

The show airs in syndication on 50 different stations across the country and is distributed by Premiere Networks.