Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin.

The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).

Ward’s program will air weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on K274AX. The station is simulcast on the HD2 channel of KBPA (103.5 FM) in the market.