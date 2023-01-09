Ken West Named Brand Manager of WERS

Emerson College’s radio station WERS (88.9 FM) has named Ken West to the newly-created position of brand manager for the station, effective immediately.

West, an Emerson College alumnus, started his three-decade career at WERS as host of the program The Coffeehouse before moving to other stations, including WZLX (100.7), WROR (105.7 FM) and WBOS (92.9 FM).

“Who says you can’t come home?” West said in a statement. “88.9 WERS is a staple of the Boston community, broadcasting a unique music format and specialty programming that can’t be found anywhere else. The station also provides a crucial training and development ground for new generations of media professionals. I’m excited and humbled to bring my years of commercial broadcasting experience to help expand the audience and engagement of 88.9 WERS. And to do it alongside my fellow classmate, Howard ‘D’ Simpson, makes it even better!”

“It’s so funny how things turn out,” Simpson said on Monday. “Sometimes the planets align! Ken was the candidate who checked every box for our Brand Manager needs. That his impressive career was launched on the WERS airwaves is a true full circle. I’m eager to move the station’s journey and mission forward with Ken as a part of our talented, dedicated team.”