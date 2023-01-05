Stewart Joins KCMP as Assistant PD

Minnesota Public Radio’s KCMP (89.3 FM, The Current) in Minneapolis has hired Kendall Stewart to serve as its assistant program director, starting February 6.

Stewart joins KCMP from WCNR (106.1 FM, The Corner), an adult album alternative station based in Charlotte and owned by Saga Communications, where she worked as a program director and morning host.

At KCMP, Stewart will work on the station’s programming team, where she will help develop day-to-day music programming and production elements and support the work of The Current’s on-air hosts.

“Kendall is an industry-leader that brings immense experience to this role, and I can’t wait to see her thrive as a part of this team and help The Current continue to grow,” Lindsay Kimball, the program director at KCMP, said in a statement. “I’m so pumped for her to join The Current!”

“I’ve admired The Current ever since I started in Triple A and often looked to them for inspiration during my time in Charlottesville,” Stewart said. “The opportunity to join the team is a real honor and I can’t wait to hit the ground running! Let’s go!”