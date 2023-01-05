FCC Eyes Broadcast Regulation Reform in 2023

One of the biggest issues facing the FCC this year is resolving the 2018 Quadrennial Review, which comes as the FCC has already started the review for 2022, according to Broadcast Law Blog author David Oxenford.

The review calls for several modifications to broadcast-focused regulations, including easing radio ownership rules, a move that trade groups have largely rallied behind (though some minority station owners oppose).

The FCC could also consider proposals for zonecasting and a new Class C4 FM service, Oxenford writes.

